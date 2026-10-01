FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

‘Sweet’ Deal Found in La Cañada

I had a wonderful day on Friday. I headed over to See’s Candies in La Cañada.

Back in the day, after the paper I used to work for (the Crescenta Valley Sun) was put to bed we’d head over to See’s Candies. It was within walking distance from our office and a definite way to celebrate another edition being done.

This past Friday, the store had a party atmosphere. It was celebrating 55 years of being in La Cañada! What a wonderful celebration – I made some qualifying purchases that allowed me to receive a “sampler” box of See’s plus I was able to spin the wheel where I ended up receiving a box of chocolate mint lollipops … and I was entered into a raffle!

I have to be honest – See’s is my absolute favorite chocolate. I’ve tried others (Ghirardelli, Godiva) but to me See’s is the best. I relish the dark chocolate, especially with red wine.

I’m not crazy about the fruit flavored fillings (lemon, raspberry, etc.) but have been known to suck off the chocolate and throw away the filling! I mean, I really love See’s.

Did you know that See’s dates back to 1921 and the first store was opened in LA (now Koreatown)?

Some fun facts: See’s was featured in the famous “Job Switching” episode of I Love Lucy in 1952 (I love that episode); it launched its online store in 1995; and set a Guinness World Record in 2012 for a massive 7,000-pound chocolate lollipop.

I know that La Cañada has some fun outlets and activities – and See’s is one of my favorites!

I’m so excited for Oktoberfest, happening this weekend in the 2200-2400 blocks of Honolulu Avenue. I’ll be at one of the wine booths (no big surprise – probably near the former Citibank site) that opens at 2 p.m. CV Weekly, under the direction of sales diva Lisa Stanners, has overseen one of the wine booths for the last couple of years and with few exceptions I have been there.

I hope you take the time to be there too!