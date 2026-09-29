Accident Slows Traffic on 210 Freeway

Traffic on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway at Ocean View Boulevard has been reduced to one lane as California Highway Patrol and LA County fire and sheriff’s deputies responded to a traffic collision involving a semi truck and a blue SUV. As of press time it was not certain if the driver of the SUV had a medical emergency. The traffic collision was reported at 10 a.m. this morning.

There will be times when all four lanes of the 210 eastbound will be closed while debris from the accident is removed.

The investigation is ongoing.