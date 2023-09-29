School Shooting Threat

Together with the Burbank Unified School District, the Burbank Police Dept. investigates any act, behavior or threat that places fear in the minds of students, parents or staff or that compromises their safety.

On Wednesday night, the Burbank Police Dept. was made aware of a social media posting regarding a perceived threat to Luther Burbank Middle School. Burbank police officers and detectives immediately initiated an investigation and subsequently identified the person responsible for the posting.

The suspect, a 13-year-old student, was arrested and later released to his parents with a citation for criminal threats. The parents were cooperative with officers and voluntarily turned over the toy firearm depicted in the social media post.

The Burbank Police Dept. and Burbank Unified School District understand that rumors of a threat cause fear and anxiety in the minds of children and parents. Together, we want to assure you that incidents like these are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly with those responsible being held accountable to the fullest extent permitted by law.

Communication is an important part of building a strong partnership with students and parents. Open communication is also a key component in maintaining safety in Burbank schools. We all need to work together, as a community, to create a safe and supportive learning environment. We encourage parents to discuss these events with their children. It is quite common for threats to originate and/or circulate on social media. We ask parents to monitor the activities of their children on social media and to report anything suspicious or unusual. We also ask that they emphasize the seriousness of this issue with their children.

The Burbank Police Dept. considers any threat directed towards a student(s), faculty member(s), or school is a crime. Anyone suspected of orchestrating such a threat, helping to spread rumors of a threat, or committing any act that jeopardizes the safety of Burbank schools or causes a disruption in education, will be held accountable for their actions.