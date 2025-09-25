La Crescenta Project Update

Connect on Linked in

During the construction period, detours, intermittent lane closures, and traffic delays are expected on the following streets:

Location and Dates

La Crescenta Avenue between Roselawn Avenue and Urquidez Avenue: Travel lanes may be closed intermittently thru Oct. 3 (excludes weekends)

La Crescenta Avenue between North Verdugo Street and Shirlyjean Street: Travel lanes will be closed intermittently thru Oct. 3 (excludes weekends)

Travel lanes will be closed intermittently thru Oct. 3 (excludes weekends) La Crescenta Avenue at Piedmont Avenue, Roselawn Avenue, Shirlyjean Street, Oakmont View Drive, and midblock between Arlington and Las Palmas: Travel may be closed intermittently thru Oct. 3 (excludes weekends)

Description of Work

Contractor performing sanitary sewer main upgrades.

Contractor installing ADA compliant curb ramps and repairing damaged sidewalks.

Please observe posted construction signage and drive safely near construction zones.

*Construction activity and closures are subject to change.