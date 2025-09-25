La Crescenta Project Update

During the construction period, detours, intermittent lane closures, and traffic delays are expected on the following streets:
Location and Dates
- La Crescenta Avenue between Roselawn Avenue and Urquidez Avenue: Travel lanes may be closed intermittently thru Oct. 3 (excludes weekends)
- La Crescenta Avenue between North Verdugo Street and Shirlyjean Street: Travel lanes will be closed intermittently thru Oct. 3 (excludes weekends)
- La Crescenta Avenue at Piedmont Avenue, Roselawn Avenue, Shirlyjean Street, Oakmont View Drive, and midblock between Arlington and Las Palmas: Travel may be closed intermittently thru Oct. 3 (excludes weekends)
Description of Work
- Contractor performing sanitary sewer main upgrades.
- Contractor installing ADA compliant curb ramps and repairing damaged sidewalks.
Please observe posted construction signage and drive safely near construction zones.
*Construction activity and closures are subject to change.