CVCA Meeting Tonight

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting tonight, Sept. 25, this month in the community room at the La Crescenta Library. The meeting will include discussion on land use issues, including SB 79, CV Park, and an Eaton Fire disaster ordinance hearing as well as other topics of concern to the community.

The library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with any questions.

All are welcome.

Public Hearing on Glendale Garden Apartments

A public hearing to consider approval of the proposed demolition and redevelopment of the Glendale Garden Apartments will be held before the Design Review Board today, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m. in Room 105 of the Municipal Services Building at 633 E. Broadway in Glendale.

Comment Period Extended

The City of Glendale has announced the start date for the public review and comment period on the Draft Mobility Element and an extension of the review period for the draft Land Use Element. At this time, no end date has been set for comment period for either draft element. The City will provide public notice when 30 days remain before the closure of this review period.

The public review and comment period for the draft Environmental Justice Element concluded on Aug. 29 following a 61-day review window. Community members are encouraged to review the draft elements and submit comments at GlendalePlan.com.

Glendale International Film Festival 2025

The 11th Glendale International Film Festival (GIFF) takes place today, Thursday, Sept. 25 through Tuesday, Sept. 30. GIFF features six days of screenings, Q&As and panel discussions; a film, screenplay and student competition and awards ceremony; and more exciting events and networking opportunities. GIFF is presented by Glendale Arts and is sponsored in part by the Arts & Culture Commission.

For more information, visit https://glendaleiff.org/.

Student Commissioner Application Period Extended

Applications for student commissioner for the City of Glendale have been extended to Oct. 31. Student commissioners are active, non-voting members of the Arts & Culture Commission who actively work on promoting arts & culture in Glendale. This position provides an opportunity to represent student voices in advocating for arts & culture in Glendale and gain experience in local government.

Applicants must be students under the age of 25 who live in Glendale and must be able to attend meetings on the third Thursday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon for a one-year commitment.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/bdzx8kxz.