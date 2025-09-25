Getting Ready for the Wildfire Preparedness Fair

By Mary O’KEEFE

Wildfires are something that affects all Californians, regardless of whether they live in a fire zone region. Smoke and ash travels for miles; in fact, embers from fires can travel as well.

This past January those in Southern California saw what happens when a wildfire and an extreme wind event occur at the same time. It should make everyone focus on being prepared for the next big fire that could hit closer to home.

On Jan. 7 at 10:30 a.m., southeast of Palisades Drive in Pacific Palisades, a wildfire began. It was named the Palisades Fire and by the time of containment on Jan. 31 at 10:48 a.m. the fire had consumed 23,448 acres, had destroyed 6,833 structures and had damaged 973 structures. There were three civilians injured, one firefighter and 12 civilian deaths due to the fire. Then on the same day, Jan. 7 at 6:18 p.m., a second wildfire started – this time inland near Altadena and Midwick drives in Altadena/Pasadena. By the time it was contained, on Jan. 31 at 10:49 a.m., 14,021 acres were consumed, 9,418 structures were destroyed and 1,073 structures were damaged. Nine firefighters were injured and 17 civilians died due to the wildfire. The extreme wind event fueled this wildfire.

This type of fire can happen again anywhere – not just in fire zones. This is why Crescenta Valley Town Council (CVTC) members are hosting the Wildfire & Emergency Preparedness Fair on Saturday, Sept. 27 at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Be Prepared! The Eaton and Palisades fires should serve as a big wakeup call to all of us. Sign up for Genasys Protect and Watch Duty. Turn on your radio and be aware that KFI 640 AM is the official emergency information station. Pay attention to what your local fire and law enforcement agencies are asking you to do, If they are telling you to evacuate … leave. Know your evacuation route. We have limited choices for evacuation, and we cannot count on the 210 Freeway being open!” said CVTC member Dede Mueller. “Cal Fire has a great program called Ready, Set, Go! We recommend using that as a guideline. We are also very concerned about new development of apartments, condos and ADUs in La Crescenta as it will add more traffic and stretch our resources and infrastructure beyond their capacities.”

Genasys Protect is an app that keeps people up-to-date on fires and other emergencies in their area.

The Wildfire & Emergency Preparedness Fair will have Los Angeles County Fire Dept. representatives on hand to answer questions. Representatives will also be at the event from Zone 0, wildfire defense services and Firewise USA, a national fire protection association. Free Weather Alert radios will be handed out.

“We should all know by now that the Crescenta Valley is at a very high risk for a major fire. Crescenta Valley Town Council is concerned that residents are not prepared or aware of what steps they can take to help harden their homes or prepare themselves and to have the supplies needed to do both. Do they have a safe place to meet should their family become separated? A contact person outside their city or county to call to say they’re safe? Briggs Terrace is a big concern as they only have one way in and out of their neighborhood; how can we help them?” Mueller said.

She added the Fair is important for all residents to attend in order to be prepared for the next wildfire.

“The importance for people to attend is to see what options are available to them and to start thinking about what they can do to help themselves. Did you know the So. Cal Edison has generators available for those [who] have medical devices at home? Neighborhood Watch is a great program to get to know your neighbors,” Mueller said. “Do you have seniors on your street? Will they need assistance? Know the occupations or hobbies your neighbors have – doctors, contractors, ham radio operators, mechanics [and those] who have a pool.”