CVCA to Meet

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its next meeting tonight, Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m., this month in the community room at the La Crescenta Library. At the meeting, Glendale Community College Superintendent/President Dr. Ryan Cornner will provide an update on the GCC Bond projects including the status of the Montrose campus property. The CVCA will also host a presentation by Winston Choy of Scruteon, a free fraud prevention resource, who will outline some of the most common online scams and how to avoid becoming a victim.

The library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with any questions.

All are welcome.

Nature Walk at Rosemont Preserve

On Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., a nature walk takes place led by Friends of Rosemont Preserve. It is titled Autumn and Impressionism in Southern California. During the guided walk of Rosemont Preserve several ways that native plants and animals signal seasonal change will be identified.

The tour will led by Friends of Rosemont Preserve members Jacob Lang and Theodore Lee.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please. Register to go at https://arroyosfoothills.org/events/.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

CVWD Holding Community Office Hours

The community is invited to Community Office Hours held with representatives of the Crescenta Valley Water District. Office hours are on Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 6 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Montrose Library, 2465 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose.

This is an opportunity to share ideas and comments and learn more about the CVWD local utility service. No RSVP necessary.

www.cvwd.com

Oktoberfest on the Way

This year’s Oktoberfest takes place on Oct. 3 from noon until 10 p.m. in the 2200-2400 blocks of Honolulu Avenue in Montrose.

Free admission! Food for purchase.

Mount Wilson Presents Concert in the Dome

On Sunday, Oct. 4, Mount Wilson Observatory is having its Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome. Performing will be David Kaplan, piano, Ambroise Aubrun, violin, Ariana Solotoff, viola and Cécilia Tsan, cello. Performances are at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets are $65 and available at https://www.mtwilson.edu/events/concert100426/.

Note that access to the dome performance level is via a 53-step staircase. Mount Wilson Observatory is a mile high in elevation so the air is noticeably thinner. There is no ADA-compliant access.

For safety reasons, children under 6 are not permitted at Concert in the Dome.