FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Bumpy – But Here

I made it home – and arrived a little early! I flew American Airlines and, unlike Steve, had very few problems with the exception of the flight being a little bumpy. In fact, no food service was offered – and I had my credit card at the ready to buy a little something. (Thankfully the wine service was available.)

As for Steve … he was supposed to arrive home on Tuesday night. He got to the airport nice and early to insure that he wouldn’t be late for his flight. But then his flight was moved to 10 p.m. from around 5 or 6 p.m. Then it was canceled outright and he was told to be back at the airport bright and early at 7:30 a.m.

Back to the airport I went to pick him up. Unfortunately, I couldn’t drive him to the airport for his 7:30 a.m. flight the following day so he hired a car service (Lyft or Uber) to take him to the airport.

Thankfully that flight was fine and he arrived back in LA on time.

And the dogs were super happy to see him!

(Special thanks to son Danny and his wife who took care of the “girls” while we were gone.)

_____________________________________________

Looking ahead to October (eeek! Can you believe it’s already October?) the CV Chamber of Commerce is having ribbon cuttings for the newly opened Planet Fitness and i9 Sports, plus a fun brunch-type event – Waffles & Mimosas. Waffles & Mimosas is on Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wrapping things up on Thursday, Oct. 29 is a screening of “Coroner to the Stars – the Thomas Noguchi Story” at 6:30 p.m. with a presentation by Vidal Herrera, a newer Chamber member who owns 1-800-Autopsy. Vidal actually worked with Noguchi and I’m sure he has stories to tell! The screening is free to Chamber members and costs only $5 for non-members.

The Waffles & Mimosas and screening of “Coroner to the Stars – the Thomas Noguchi Story” will be held at Sadler Hall at St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd. at the corner of Rosemont Avenue.

_____________________________________________

Though not a function of the CV Chamber of Commerce, Oktoberfest is being held on Saturday, Oct. 3 in the 2200-2400 blocks of Honolulu Avenue. This mammoth event is hosted by the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce https://montrosechamberofcommerce.org/montroseoktoberfest/; thankfully they get lots of help.

In fact, CV Weekly will have our traditional “wine booth” there! Organized by CV Weekly sales diva Lisa Stanners, I have to say that Oktoberfest is one of my favorite events! And Past Action Heroes, one of my favorite bands, will be playing on the main stage at 8 p.m.

It’ll be a good time!