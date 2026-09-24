CRIME BLOTTER

Sept. 20

2600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, an employee reported that a suspect, described as a Black adult wearing a black beanie, white tank top, black shorts and white socks, walked past the cash register without paying for items he was carrying in a shopping basket.

The theft occurred at 12:28 p.m.

Sept. 19

700 block of Flintridge Avenue in La Cañada Flintridge, a package was stolen from the front porch of a residence. Security footage revealed a white Ford Mustang Mach-E with California license plates driving eastbound on Flintridge Avenue in front of the victim’s residence.

The vehicle stopped. Suspect No. 1, described as a male Hispanic with short black hair and black goatee wearing a gray shirt, gray pants and black shoes, was seen in the passenger seat looking in the direction of where the packages were at the residence. A female was seen driving the vehicle. Suspect No. 1 exited the vehicle, walked to the gates of the residence, retrieved the packages and returned to the vehicle.

The incident occurred at 7:46 p.m.

Sept. 17

5500 Godbey Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, an employee of the establishment at the location reported that for the past year a man [suspect] has been walking his dogs onto the property where they would defecate; the suspect would not clean the area before he continued with his walk. The employee at the business had reported that he had asked the suspect several times to clean up after his dogs, which he did not; he then told [the suspect] he was no longer allowed on the property. The suspect is described as a White male, 200-to-220 pounds, 55 to 65 years old, wearing a baseball cap and walking two small dogs. When the employee saw the suspect at the location again he informed him that he was trespassing and asked him to leave; at this point, the suspect followed the employee into the lobby of the establishment and began yelling at him. The employee told the receptionist to call the sheriff; as they waited the employee continued to tell the suspect to leave, which he finally did.

The incident occurred between midnight and 10:26 a.m.

2500 block of Mayfield Avenue in Montrose, someone broke into the locked utility bed of a white Ford truck and took tools. Surveillance footage revealed a suspect, described as a Black adult wearing a dark colored sweater and dark colored jeans, exited a black sedan. He walked up to the truck with an item in his hand and opened the utility truck bed. It was difficult to see what the suspect was doing after he had opened the truck bed, but soon he walked back to the sedan and left the area.

The theft occurred between 12 a.m. and 12:15 a.m.