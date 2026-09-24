Caltrans Announces Southbound I-405 Lane Reductions Through the Sepulveda Pass

Caltrans announced extended weekend lane reductions along southbound Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass. Southbound I-405 will be reduced to three lanes and motorists are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes and explore public transportation options to reach their destinations. Northbound I-405 won’t be impacted by lane reductions.

Lane reductions will start at 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2 and continue to 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5. Extended weekend work is also posted online under Caltrans D7 News.

Motorists traveling along I-405 will experience the following lane reductions and ramp closures:

I-405 Details October 2-5

Southbound I-405 reduced to three lanes between Ventura Boulevard and Mulholland Drive

Ventura Boulevard on-ramp to southbound I-405 closed

Southbound I-405 off-ramp to Valley Vista Boulevard/Sepulveda Boulevard closed

Valley Vista Boulevard/Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp to southbound I-405 closed

Northbound I-405 off-ramp to Getty Center Drive closed

Due to weather or operational reasons, the schedule is subject to change including the times and dates of closures, the number of lanes closed and other details.

Residents and businesses located near construction may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities. Please visit the Caltrans Quickmap for current road conditions.

This work is part of the I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project between the Los Angeles communities of Van Nuys and Westwood along the Sepulveda Pass. This project will apply about $143.7 million toward improving the safety and mobility along I-405 between Van Nuys and Westwood as well as extend the pavement life.

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”