Crime blotter

Sept. 15

2100 block of La Cañada Crest in La Cañada Flintridge, a resident reported hearing a “loud sound” coming from outside her home. She witnessed two male adults near her vehicle. The first man was lying underneath her vehicle while the second man was standing near the rear of he vehicle as an apparent lookout. The victim knew immediately the suspects were stealing the catalytic converter from her vehicle so she called the CV Sheriff’s Station. The victim witnessed the two suspects entered a silver SUV; there was a third suspect who was driving.

The theft occurred at 5:38 a.m.

Sept. 13

4800 block of Carmel Road in La Cañada Flintridge, deputies responded to a call of a possible burglary. The citizen reported seeing a suspicious individual wearing a black mask at the side door of the location. LASD-CV Station received another call from an informant who witnessed a suspect with the same description wearing a blue shirt running through his backyard, which was seven houses north of the Carmel Road residence.

The deputy saw the man fitting the description walking northbound on Crown Avenue and detained him. When the suspect was detained he was reportedly out of breath, sweating and covered in dirt and leaves. The suspect reportedly told the deputy that he lived about 10 miles from the burglarized residence. He said his wife had dropped him off at a nearby dog park; however there is no dog park nearby the location. Reportedly his wife had gone off to do laundry and told him she would meet him in an hour at the dog park. He decided to go visit a friend who lived nearby; however, he could not provide a name or contact information for the friend. The burglarized victim stated he received notification on his cellphone from his security system. The surveillance footage revealed the suspect, who at the time was wearing a surgical mask, black gloves, white sweater and black pants, inside the property by the side gate. An investigation of the property found the rear glass door had been shattered, the master bedroom had been ransacked and jewelry was missing.

The incident occurred at 10:16 p.m.

Sept. 11

2200 block of Maurice Avenue in La Crescenta, residents reported that in June a person unknown transferred money out of his bank account. The victim was able to find details that the wire transfers went through a Turkish bank based out of Istanbul, Turkey. He did not know the person who had received the funds. In July, the victim sent a letter to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; however, the Bureau denied his claim. In August, the victim received notification from his credit card company that there were two attempted transactions at a “Wyndham Hotel and Resort.” He did not give permission for anyone to use his card. Both of the transactions were denied and the account was closed. Then on Sept. 11 the victim received another notification that fraud had been detected on two of his accounts. The victim placed a freeze with three credit bureaus and took other safety measures on his account.

The fraudulent theft was between June 6 and Sept. 11.

4600 block of Daleridge Road in La Cañada Flintridge, deputies responded to a call concerning a possible stalking crime. The informant stated his “ex-girlfriend” was allegedly stalking him. The victim found a GPS device inside the muffler of his vehicle. The informant had reported this suspected stalking behavior to both his father and a deputy, which is when the father found a black plastic box attached to the right exhaust tip of the vehicle. It was after this discovery they called the CV Sheriff’s Station. The victim said he had suspicions he was being tracked because his ex-girlfriend would randomly appear at locations he was at including at his doctor’s appointment. Then he witnessed her in several other areas where he was, including shopping at a local store. The couple parted ways about a month ago.

The incidents were reported at 7:54 p.m.

3000 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, a man reported that he had parked his vehicle on the street in front of the location and left the vehicle running and unlocked with the keys in the ignition. He entered the business to use the ATM machine and then heard a car door slam. He now believes it was his vehicle.

When he exited the business he reportedly witnessed a male, described as an adult Hispanic, enter the driver’s door of his vehicle. The suspect was described as about 5’11” tall and weighing about 160 lbs. The suspect drove the vehicle away from the area. The victim also had a laptop inside the vehicle.

The vehicle theft occurred at 7:35 p.m.