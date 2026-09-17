City of Glendale Appoints Rachel Friede Dimond as Director of Community Development

The City of Glendale appointed Rachel Friede Dimond, AICP, LEED AP, as its new director of Community Development. Dimond brings more than 20 years of experience in community development, planning, housing, economic development and municipal leadership.

Prior to her appointment with the City of Glendale, Dimond served as Community Development director for the City of Ventura where she oversaw planning, building and safety, code enforcement, housing and homeless services. During her tenure, she led work on the city’s general plan, improvements to the development review process, economic development initiatives and expanded customer service at the city’s permit center. She also served as executive director of Ventura’s Successor Agency and represented the department in negotiations involving major housing and development projects.

“Glendale is a community where people care deeply about their neighborhoods and the decisions that shape them,” said Mayor Ardy Kassakhian. “Rachel brings significant experience and I look forward to welcoming her to Glendale and seeing her build strong relationships with our residents, businesses and community partners.”

Before joining the City of Ventura, Dimond served as assistant city manager for the City of Compton where she advised the city manager on public policy, municipal operations, economic development, housing and other citywide matters. She previously spent seven years with the City of West Hollywood in several planning and management roles, including acting manager of Long Range Planning and senior planner, Long-Range. Earlier in her career, she worked for the City of Santa Monica and the Town of Vail.

“Rachel brings extensive experience and knowledge in all aspects of community development and with that knowledge comes the ability to lead such a department,” said City Manager Roubik Golanian. “Throughout the selection process, I was impressed by her vision and enthusiasm for the work ahead. I look forward to welcoming her to our team and I’m confident her experience will help advance Glendale’s priorities and projects.”

Dimond earned a Master of Urban Planning from New York University and a Bachelor of Arts in International Affairs from The George Washington University. She has been a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners since 2007 and a LEED Accredited Professional since 2010.

The City also extends its appreciation to Jack Wong for serving as interim director of Community Development during the recruitment process. Wong stepped into the role to provide leadership and continuity while the City conducted its search for a permanent director.

Dimond began her role as Community Development director on Sept. 8.