Scholl Canyon Landfill Will Close

By Ruth SOWBY

After a two-week hiatus of Glendale City Council meetings, it was standing room only at city hall as concerned citizens packed the council chambers to hear the future of the highly debated 535-acre Scholl Canyon Landfill. Long an eyesore to those in La Crescenta, La Cañada, Glendale, Pasadena and surrounding communities, the landfill is currently topped off at 1,400 tons of garbage every day. For the City of Glendale coffers, the landfill generates $12 million annually. Councilmembers had to decide on Tuesday if keeping it open was worth the price.

Councilmembers debated whether to extend the life of the landfill or use two alternate locations for its garbage: City Terrace near Cal State Los Angeles or Crown Valley in Sun Valley. Two new refuse trucks and two drivers would have to be added to the budget to accommodate using a new site.

If closed, the landfill area could be used for hiking, soccer and baseball games, family picnics and even zip lining. Each activity would need to be funded.

It was moved and seconded by councilmembers that the Scholl Canyon Landfill will be closed upon reaching capacity, currently estimated in December 2025. Applause broke out from those present in council chambers when the decision was reached.

Other action items on the agenda were not as controversial. Council members voted to authorize staff to begin the public hearing process for the purpose of adopting new solid waste collection rates for single-family and small multi-family customers. The public hearings will take place in mid or late November.

On a happy note, after unanimous approval by councilmembers, new Glendale Fire Chief Tim Ernst was officially welcomed to the city. Chief Ernst introduced his wife Patsy and sons Kevin and Scotty. The chief and his wife, who have two other children, have lived in La Crescenta for 25 years.

“Welcome to the family,” said councilmember Paula Devine.

“GlendalePermits” online portal went live this week. Already 243 accounts were created. Permit applications may now be managed from a personal computer or mobile device. For more information about the online service and how to set up a free user account, visit GlendalePermits.org.

Thanks to the public’s concerted efforts in following energy emergency alert procedures, there were no blackouts in Glendale during the nine consecutive days of triple digit temperatures.

Under community event announcements, it was called to the public’s attention that a free self-serve compost giveaway will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to noon at 1255 N. Verdugo Road (Lot 30).

The Glendale Council will not meet on Oct. 4 in observance of Yom Kippur.