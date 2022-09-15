CV Town Council Holds General Meeting

The general meeting of the CV Town Council is tonight, Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. at the La Cres-centa Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd.

Enter from the rear, upper parking lot.

All are invited to attend.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Sunday morning, Sept. 18. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Historical Society Explores Origins of Local Water

“Whiskey is for drinkin’. Water’s for fightin’ over.” And so it has always been in the Crescenta Valley. Water here has been bought and sold, bartered and traded, hoarded and squandered, and it continues to this day. At the next meeting of the Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley, Dave Gould, director of Engineering and Operations for the Crescenta Valley Water District, will give a presentation on the past, present and future of where local water comes from.

The free meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living – La Crescenta, 4845 Dunsmore Ave. (at the corner of Santa Carlotta).

LCWC – Evening Section Hosting Program

The community is invited to a presentation by Cathy Morfopoulos, a certified drug instructor and representative for the LA chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World. Her presentation is hosted by the La Crescenta Woman’s Club Evening Section and is being held on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse, 4004 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta.

Her outline includes:

• The drugs of today are not the drugs of yesteryear.

• The state of teen drug use and what prevention can be done.

• What is the impact of drugs to our health and community finances in the local community.

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free.

Through their worldwide efforts, millions of drug prevention booklets have been distributed, tens of thousands of drug awareness events have been held in some 180 countries and Truth About Drugs public service announcements have been aired on more than 500 television stations. These materials and activities have helped people around the world learn about the destructive side effects of drugs and thereby make the decision for themselves to not use them.

Special Speaker for CVHS Community

The community is invited to a talk on mindfulness given by speaker, therapist, writer and teacher Dr. Christopher Willard on Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. at CVHS Macdonald Auditorium in the 4300 block of Ramsdell Avenue in La Crescenta.

Dr. Christopher Willard (PsyD) is a psychologist and educational consultant based in Boston specializing in mindfulness. He has been practicing meditation for 20 years and has led hundreds of workshops around the world, with invitations to more than two dozen countries. He currently serves on the board of directors at the

Institute for Meditation and Psychotherapy, and is the president of the Mindfulness in Education Network. He is the author of 20 books for parents, professionals and children. He teaches at Harvard Medical School.

CVCA to Meet

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for Foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information. All are welcome.

Friends of La Crescenta Library

The Friends of La Crescenta Library invites the community to its members’ only library book presale. Membership is available, too, by joining at the door or at the library ahead of time. (Memberships are based on a calendar year.)

The members’ only presale is on Friday, Oct. 7 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the library, 2809 Foothills Blvd.

The library book sale is open to the general public on Saturday,

Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.