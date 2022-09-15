GPD Reports

Witnesses Sought in the Sexual Assault of a 13-year-old

The Glendale Police Dept. is seeking public help to locate witnesses to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy.

A sexual assault occurred in a donut shop in the 600-block of West Glenoaks Boulevard in Glendale. The victim is a 13-year-old boy.

On the morning of Aug. 31, a mother and her sons were at the location getting breakfast. A male suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Farid Lalezarzadeh of Glendale, was also inside the location.

While the family was paying for their breakfast at the counter, Lalezarzadeh walked behind the victim and pinched him on the buttocks. A male witness saw the incident and immediately stepped in to protect the child. The witness and his friend confronted the suspect, who immediately left the location. Police were then contacted.

Glendale police detectives were able to identify and locate Lalezarzadeh, who was ultimately arrested for Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Child under 14 years old.

Glendale police have been unable to locate the witnesses that intervened that day. Glendale police is looking for the two males who stepped in to protect the child. Their witness statements are crucial to the successful prosecution of the suspect.

Anyone who was a witness to this crime or similar crimes related to this suspect should contact the Glendale Police Dept. by calling (818) 548-4911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (800-222-8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP,” or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.