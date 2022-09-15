FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Slipped On By

September, as is the case almost every year, has turned into a really busy month. In addition to Labor Day, the traditional 9/11 Remembrance Motorcade was held on Friday (more on that next week) and, personally, I’ve been fighting a cold while preparing to fly to New Hampshire for my niece’s wedding.

Somehow, among all that is going on, I neglected to give a shout-out to, well, CV Weekly. On Sept. 4 we celebrated our 13th anniversary!

Yes, it was on Sept. 4, 2009 that the first issue of CV Weekly was distributed to the Crescenta Valley. Notable of that first issue was that it is the only issue that has a photo dominant front cover and it is the only issue ever released on a Friday rather than a Thursday. Why? Well, if you remember that was the week the Station Fire took off and many local roads were blocked so we couldn’t deliver the paper.

I remember when I first decided to start the CV Weekly. I had been recently laid off (to me “fired” is more accurate) because the Los Angeles Times (in all its wisdom) decided to close the paper I worked for, the Crescenta Valley Sun, which it owned. Rather than offer me a job at any of its other products it chose to let me go.

I went home and told husband Steve that we needed to start a newspaper. He said we had saved enough money for a new kitchen or we could start the paper: which would it be? (I still have the ugliest kitchen in the Crescenta Valley – but I have best newspaper.)

Those early days were tough. Since I was starting from scratch, I had to find and hire a printer, a designer, reporter/s, photographer/s, sales people and an office manager plus find an office. I had to decide what the first issue would look like.

Then came the Station Fire.

One of the worst fires in California’s history, the fire literally ripped through the valley, filling it with smoke and putting fright in the hearts of residents. But the one other thing it did was provide me with super photo opportunities.

The first issue was done on my dining room table. Then we were evacuated due to the fire so the CVW crew moved to Mary O’Keefe’s dining room table. On Sept. 15, 2009 I leased our office at 3800 La Crescenta Ave. and we’ve been here ever since, though we moved from suite 101 to 206.

That early crew has changed over the years though Mary O’Keefe, Charly Shelton and I have remained. I have had some super people work for me – and some duds. CVW has gone through the Great Recession, COVID-19 and countless financial crises.

I’ve learned who my champions are – whether business supporters whose ads can be found in the paper week after week or readers who have sent notes of encouragement (and sometimes a check, too) or staff members who have put in the extra effort to make this newspaper the trusted information source that it is.

Most importantly, I’ve learned that the Crescenta Valley Weekly is not only a reflection of my dream but an important component in the lives of our readers, advertisers, staff and supporters – and I’m eternally grateful.