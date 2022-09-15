Fatal Accident – Pedestrian vs. Vehicle – on the 210

By Mary O’KEEFE

California Highway Patrol received a call at about 4:10 a.m. on Tuesday morning concerning a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway near the Angeles Crest Highway State Rt 2, according to Officer Johnathan Boyd.

The victim was a female and had been struck by a vehicle in the number 2 lane of the freeway. CHP closed the eastbound 210 lanes 1, 2 and 3 for four hours while conducting an investigation.

“The female [pedestrian] was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said.

Neither the victim nor the driver of the vehicle has been identified pending an investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or may have information concerning the incident is asked to contact Officer Diaz at the Altadena CHP office (626) 296-8100.