Crime blotter

Sept. 9

3100 block of Alabama Street in La Crescenta, deputies responded to a forgery call. They were told the victim received an email from “Amazon” customer service stating an item she returned had yet to be received and that she would be charged for the items. She found a number on the Google search engine for Amazon. She called them and a person identifying himself as an Amazon representative stated he could help her. He informed her that many people were using her account for other purchases. In order to “solve the issue with her account” the victim was directed to purchase and send funds to an address/email and then the suspected/representative instructed her to purchase Bitcoin and send him the transfer code so he could retrieve the funds.

The victim was sent further text messages instructing her to send pictures of the gift cards she had been asked to send. The victim sent what the suspect asked but when she was asked for additional funds she became suspicious. She attempted to telephone the original number she had called but there was no answer. She was advised by LASD deputies to monitor her bank accounts and contact her bank.

The fraud by false pretenses occurred at 10 a.m.

Sept. 8

4500 block of Castle Road in La Cañada Flintridge, someone had broken into commercial post office mailboxes and apparently stole several pieces of mail between Sept. 8-10.

Sept. 7

5600 block of Stardust Road in La Cañada Flintridge, a woman reported that she had found multiple vape pens (electronic cigarettes) in her daughter’s possession. Her daughter is under 21, which is the legal age to possess a vape pen. The daughter allegedly contacted an adult male suspect who would purchase the vape pens; she would pay him a specific amount of money that she would leave in her home’s mailbox and the pens would be left in exchange for the money. The report of sale of electronic cigarette to a minor was made at 4 p.m.

Sept. 6

400 block of Hampstead Road in La Cañada Flintridge, the front passenger window was shattered and the interior of a vehicle was ransacked. Nothing was reported stolen at the time.

The vehicle burglary occurred between 4:10 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Angeles Crest Highway/Mt. Lukens Truck Road on Angeles Crest Highway, a person parked his locked vehicle at USFS Forest Service Station 11 and went on a hike. When he returned he unlocked his vehicle and found the interior had been ransacked. Several items were stolen from the vehicle between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, several items were stolen from a store. Surveillance footage showed Suspect 1, described as a male Hispanic wearing a black collar shirt, grey jeans and black van shoes, and Suspect 2, described as a White male wearing a black shirt, black sweats and white shoes. The suspects walked into the store and went directly to where the purses were. They took out a tool, cut the security wiring around the purses, grabbed several purses and left the store. Just before walking out Suspect 2 turned around and grabbed two pairs of shoes off a display table, then proceeded to leave the store at 8:53 p.m.

Sept. 3

3000 block of Prospect Avenue in La Crescenta, a resident reported that her husband had found several pieces of mail on the driveway of their home. Surveillance footage showed a suspect, described as a Black male, walk up to her front door, open the unlocked mailbox and remove multiple pieces of mail.

The suspect then left the area at 4:11 a.m.

Aug. 30

900 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, a woman reported that she had placed her purse in an unlocked locker while attending a yoga class. At the end of her class she retrieved her purse not realizing her credit card had been taken from her wallet. She found out that her card was gone on Sept. 2 when she noticed a charge on her card that she did not make. Someone had purchased something at a jewelry store in Tarzana that she had not authorized.

The theft occurred on Aug. 30 between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.