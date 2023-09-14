Crime blotter

Sept. 9

2600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, an employee reported that a man/suspect came into his business and sat down on a chair next to the store’s entrance. He reportedly remained seated for a few minutes then got up, walked toward the cashier and “without hesitation” reached into a tip jar that was placed in front of the cash register and removed the cash from the tip jar. He then left the area.

The suspect was described as having dreadlocks and a thin build. At the time he was wearing a white T-shirt and dark baggy jeans. The theft occurred at 2:20 p.m.

Sept. 8

4800 block of Hampton Road in La Cañada Flintridge, a person reported that while reviewing surveillance footage of his residence, he saw a white SUV park parallel to a gardener’s truck. Two suspects walked to the driver’s side of the gardener’s vehicle and began taking tools out of from the vehicle. The person told the victim, who found that several gardening tools had been stolen, of the incident.

The theft occurred at 5:21 p.m.

Sept. 6

600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, while monitoring the surveillance footage of a store an employee observed two suspects, described as male Hispanics, shoplifting. The suspects entered the store and began to fill two pieces of large black luggage with merchandise. They then exited the store without attempting to pay. The informant immediately exited the store to attempt to retrieve the stolen items.

The suspects dropped the merchandise and ran toward a vehicle at 6:19 p.m.

Sept. 4

5200 block of Haskell Street in La Cañada Flintridge, a resident reported that he had placed a check made out to the gas company inside his mailbox with the intention of it being delivered to his gas company. When his wife returned home she discovered the mailbox door was open and the check was missing. He received a letter from his bank indicating that an individual had attempted to cash the check at a bank that had originally been made out to the gas company. It was declined. It appeared the check had been tampered with that altered the payee to another name.

The theft occurred between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.