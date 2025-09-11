CVW Office Closed at Noon

The offices of the Crescenta Valley Weekly will be closed at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 12. The offices will reopen on Monday, Sept. 15 at 8 a.m.

Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, Sept. 13 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be removing invasive, non-native plants and cleaning up the trails for upcoming field trips. Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Patriot Motorcade

The Sept. 11 Patriot Motorcade begins at 8:30 a.m. today, Thursday, and is sponsored by the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce. The motorcade commemorates the first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11. The motorcade starting point is Ralphs Marketplace in the 2600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta.

Comment Period Extended

The City of Glendale has announced the start date for the public review and comment period on the Draft Mobility Element and an extension of the review period for the Draft Land Use Element. At this time, no end date has been set for comment period for either draft element. The City will provide public notice when 30 days remain before the closure of this review period.

The public review and comment period for the Draft Environmental Justice Element concluded on Aug. 29 following a 61-day review window. Community members are encouraged to review the draft elements and submit comments at GlendalePlan.com.

Student Commissioner Apps Open

Applications for student commissioner for the City of Glendale are now open. Student commissioners are active, non-voting members of the Arts & Culture Commission who actively work on promoting arts & culture in Glendale. This position provides an opportunity to represent student voices in advocating for arts & culture in Glendale and gain experience in local government.

Applicants must be students under the age of 25 who live in Glendale and must be able to attend meetings on the third Thursday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon for a one-year commitment. The application deadline is Friday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. PST.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/bdzx8kxz.