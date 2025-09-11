CRIME BLOTTER

Sept. 5

1000 Fairview Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, a man reported parking his vehicle in front of the location and entering a nearby home to help with construction. When he came out of the home he found that his vehicle had been burglarized. The rear window was smashed and tools had been stolen.

Surveillance footage revealed a white Mercedes E-350 driving back and forth on the street near the location. Another informant reported witnessing two “gentlemen” wearing Edison vests operating a drone in the area. He did not think much about it at the time but thought it was suspicious. A similar incident occurred earlier in the area with the same description as the Mercedes vehicle.

The vehicle burglary occurred between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

5300 block of Briggs Avenue in La Crescenta, the driver’s side window of a vehicle was shattered and several items were stolen overnight.

4500 block of Fairlawn Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, while two workers were away from their work truck someone entered the vehicle and stole tools and a cellphone. Security footage revealed a white Mercedes sedan stopped parallel to the victim’s work truck and a suspect, described as a male adult wearing a light colored long sleeve shirt, bright orange construction-style vest and neck cover, get our of the passenger side of the vehicle. The suspect opened the driver door of the victim’s truck. Another security camera captured images of the first suspect and another suspect, wearing the same type of orange vest and construction clothing, exited the Mercedes, walked to the work truck and took out a box of tools.

The incident occurred at 9:27 a.m.

