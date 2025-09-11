Arrest Made in Theft of Wedding Gift Box

By Mary O’KEEFE

It took about a week for Glendale police to investigate and make an arrest regarding the grand theft that occurred during a wedding reception in Glendale.

The information concerning the theft, which occurred on Aug. 31, didn’t just make local news – it also made national news. The video of the suspect, dressed in black, showed him walking up to the edge of the stage of the Renaissance Banquet Hall during a wedding reception and grabbing a large gift box. The suspect then left the banquet hall and climbed into a waiting newer model black Mercedes SUV. He then fled the area.

The wedding gift box contained about $60,000 in cash and numerous checks.

“Over the past week, Glendale Police Dept. burglary detectives, using video surveillance and department resources, were able to identify the primary suspect [Suspect No. 1] in the theft and detectives arrested him, along with a second male, [Suspect No. 2] at a residence in Sherman Oaks on Sept. 4. During the arrest, Suspect No. 1 was found to be in possession of a handgun,” according to GPD. “Suspect No. 2 was allegedly the ‘getaway driver.'”

Detectives executed search warrants at both suspects’ residences and recovered a large amount of cash and dozens of checks made out to the victims. In addition, several firearms and various narcotics were seized from both residences. Detectives are still processing a significant amount of evidence and will continue their work through the weekend as this is an ongoing investigation, according to GPD.

Sgt. Jose Barajas said the investigation was helped by so much media attention that released information about the theft.

“In this case in particular, so much media attention worked to our advantage,” he said.

The department received a lot of “tips” about the theft.

The suspects were arrested in possession of narcotics in the amount beyond personal use used allegedly for drug distribution.

“As far as we know [the suspects] do not have a criminal record,” Barajas said.

Detectives are continuing their investigation.