Where Can the Band be Found at CVHS Football Games?

By Mary O’KEEFE

Recently there have been some issues shared with CVW about the position of the marching band during football games at Crescenta Valley High School (CVHS). The school recently had permanent bleachers and lighting installed at the track and field, allowing CVHS to host games instead of having to travel to the field at Glendale High School (GHS).

The new CVHS bleachers have less seating than those at the larger GHS stadium. The issues arose when the band was moved from the center of the new stands to allow more seating for fans. The move to other areas, including the option of having the band members stand and bringing in temporary stands, created issues for the band members and supporters.

When contacted by CVW, Principal Christine Benitez said the administration was working with band director Matthew Schick to find a solution that worked for all.

Below is a letter Benitez sent out to band families:

“Dear Parents and Families,

I wanted to take a moment to share some thoughts regarding our stadium seating and the unique opportunities and challenges that come with supporting our outstanding football, music and pep squad programs along with our student body and our loyal fans. We have heard the concerns shared by members of our community regarding the placement of the band at the last game.

“Our new stadium has been an incredible addition to the CVHS campus and we are grateful to our District and community stakeholders for the many years of planning, investment, dedication and hard work by countless individuals who worked to bring it to life. We are fortunate to have such a wonderful venue to call home.

“At the same time, one of the challenges we continue to navigate is seating capacity. Our previous home at Glendale High School accommodated close to 6,000 spectators. Our current stadium seats 1,700 spectators, with an additional 200–300 seats available through portable bleachers. We are grateful that so many families, students and community members come out to support our programs. With that tremendous support, however, comes the challenge of ensuring everyone has a place to sit and enjoy the game.

“Our leadership team has been actively collaborating to address these space constraints since before the construction of the stadium was completed. Moving forward, we will continue to closely collaborate and communicate with Mr. Schick, Coach Schilling, Coach Kim and Mrs. Beers to explore creative solutions and ensure seating arrangements that accommodate all involved.

“Following last season, we carefully reviewed our procedures and decided to try several different seating arrangements and operational approaches this year, including the arrangement at our recent game. We recognize that not every solution will be ideal for every group, and appreciate the feedback we have received following that game. We are continuing to work closely with our program leaders to review the seating plan and determine what adjustments can be made moving forward. Our goal is to ensure the best possible experience for all of our student groups, student spectators, families and supporters while making the most of the space available. We want our stadium to be a place where school spirit continues to come together.

“We appreciate your patience, understanding and flexibility as we continue to evaluate what is working well and where adjustments may be needed. The strong support for our students is something we value deeply, and we are committed to finding solutions that best serve our entire school community.

“We look forward to another exciting season together.

“Warm regards,

Christine Benitez, Principal”