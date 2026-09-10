9/11 Motorcade

A motorcade commemorating 9/11 will be held throughout the Crescenta Valley on Friday morning (a map of the motorcade route is in the News section of this paper). It is hosted by the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Early Rodders, a hotrod and classic car group. The purpose of the motorcade is to draw attention to first responders, remember the people who died in the terror attacks and add emphasis to the American mantra of “Never Forget.”

Veterans Host Monthly Breakfast

Local veterans host a monthly breakfast at the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall on the second Saturday of the month. The breakfast is free to all local veterans and supporters, but donations are always graciously accepted. This month’s breakfast is on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Hall is located at 4011 La Crescenta Ave.

Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be removing invasive, non-native plants and cleaning up the trails for upcoming field trips. Bring water, sunscreen, and work gloves. Wearing pants, long sleeves, and sturdy shoes is recommended. If available, feel free to bring any of the following tools: shovels, spades, loppers, hatchets, clippers. Other tools and equipment will be available.

Then an “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Sunday morning, Sept. 13. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please. Register to go at https://arroyosfoothills.org/events/.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Mount Wilson Presents Concert in the Dome

On Saturday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m., Mount Wilson Observatory hosts Matinees on the Mountain screening the film Solaris from 1972. Tickets are $20; children under 12 are $15. Tickets can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/ycyca23w.

Moviegoers can enjoy lunch at the Cosmic Cafe or picnic on the grounds, explore the Observatory’s rich history and then settle in for a unique cinematic experience above the city in the Observatory’s 256-seat auditorium.

Friends of Rockhaven Annual Meeting

On Sunday, Sept. 20 at 10:30 a.m. the Friends of Rockhaven will have its annual meeting at the Lanterman House.

The Lanterman House is located at 4420 Encinas Drive in La Cañada Flintridge.

All are welcome to attend.