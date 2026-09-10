FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

To Continue…

Last week I crowed about being around 17 years as CV Weekly celebrated its 17th anniversary.

Today, I’d like to continue that thought.

Last week, I mentioned the importance of our advertisers and subscribers. I’d like to delve into that a little more.

Without a doubt, advertising dollars make up the main source of our revenue – which made COVID especially difficult; I mean, why advertise a closed business?

It does make me shake my head in wonder, though, when I think about the people who solely advertise their business on social media. I mean this is their bread-and-butter; why would they overlook a proven way of relaying information to shoppers?

And regarding our readers: well, not only do they patronize the businesses that advertise in the CV Weekly – they are a loyal bunch. Not only do our subscribers pay for a newspaper they can get for free but they realize how important it is to me, personally, to add their name to our list of subscribers. After all, the costs of running this business fall squarely on my shoulders. So thank you.

I often use the example that if I write that I saw you walking down the street, picking your nose and 20,000-plus readers read that (that’s what our estimated readership is – 20,000 per week) but you came into my office, slammed the paper down on my desk and said, “I wasn’t picking my nose – I had a bloody nose!” I’d write a correction or a retraction. And an estimated 20,000 people would read it.

Once something is read online no one goes back to re-read it. So if a correction or retraction is made, it’ll go into a black hole. Forever people will think that you pick your nose. I don’t think you really want that. So, I very carefully consider what is printed.

So thank you to our beloved advertisers who trust CV Weekly to get the word out regarding their events and thank you to our beloved subscribers who know the CV Weekly will provide trusted information, week after week.

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I don’t know about you, but I am worried about the pending El Niño that is supposed to strike some time between October and December. If you remember, in 1997-1998 we had a powerful, “historic” El Niño come through. I remember it well; a friend stopped by regarding some Prom Plus business, then left in the pouring rain. Unfortunately she dropped her keys in the gutter outside my house – and the running water swept them away and down the drain! She sheepishly came back, stunned by the sheer severity of the storm.

Her husband came with another set of keys so she could get home.

If nothing else, I’ll have another set of keys made …