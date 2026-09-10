City of La Cañada Flintridge to Accept Applications for City Council Vacancy

The City of La Cañada Flintridge announced a vacancy on its City Council following the resignation of Council member Keith Eich effective Oct. 5, 2026.

According to the La Cañada Flintridge Municipal Code section 2.01.050, the City Council must fill the vacancy within 30 days, either through appointment or by calling a special election. During the meeting on Sept. 1, the City Council decided to accept applications from qualified residents for the appointed position. The new council member will serve the remainder of the term, which expires in March 2028.

To be eligible, candidates must be residents of the City and registered voters. Selection will be made by a majority vote of the City Council.

Completed applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Oct. 2. Candidates will be invited for interviews with the City Council during a broadcasted special meeting, the date of which will be determined.

Candidates will have the opportunity to present their qualifications and suitability for the role. The City Council will make a decision during the meeting or defer it to a future agenda. A formal appointment and oath of office will occur within the mandated 30 days per the municipal code.

Key dates:

Application period opens on Sept. 14

Application deadline is Oct. 2 at 5 p.m.

Tentative candidate interviews held on a date to be determined

City Council appointment: On or before Nov. 4, 2026

Beginning Sept. 14, applicants can submit a digital application through the city’s website https://lcf.ca.gov/city-clerk/city-council/. Printed applications are also available at the City Clerk’s Office.

For questions regarding the application process, contact City Clerk Tania Garcia at (818) 790-8880 or tgarcia@lcf.ca.gov.

All applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2026.