City of Glendale Encourages Residents to Take Simple Steps During National Preparedness Month

Glendale faces a range of natural hazards, including earthquakes, wildfires and extreme weather. Residents are encouraged to review their emergency plans, maintain emergency supplies, prepare for possible power outages and consider the needs of children, older adults, pets, medications and those who may need additional assistance during an emergency.

Staying informed is also an important part of preparedness. Residents should register for City emergency alerts, know their evacuation zone information through Genasys and have more than one way to receive official information during an emergency. Residents are encouraged to visit GlendaleCA.gov/Everbridge to sign up for emergency alerts.

The City’s Know Your Zone campaign also encourages residents to identify their Zone ahead of an emergency, helping them quickly determine whether their area is affected when evacuation warnings or orders are issued. Glendale residents can visit GlendaleCA.gov/KnowYourZone to find their Zone and to learn more.

Throughout September, the City will share preparedness information and practical tips to help residents strengthen their household readiness. Topics will include earthquake safety, wildfire and evacuation preparedness, extreme weather and power outages, and emergency water supplies.

As conversations continue about El Niño and the upcoming rainy season, the City is reminding residents that preparedness is a year-round effort. Glendale departments regularly plan and prepare for emergencies, whether related to earthquakes, wildfires, extreme weather or other conditions that may affect the community.

El Niño is a climate pattern, not a specific storm forecast for Glendale. The City will continue to follow information from the National Weather Service and share timely winter weather preparedness information as conditions and forecasts warrant.

Residents can learn more about emergency preparedness and available City resources at GlendaleCA.gov/EmergencyPreparedness.