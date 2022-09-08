GPD Reports

Just before 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, a Glendale PD patrol officer responded to a gas station on the 300 block of South Verdugo Road regarding a male who was parked at a gas pump for an extended period of time and refusing to leave.



The officer contacted the male, identified as 30-year-old Raffe Mirzakhanyan of Glendale, who stated he needed a jump for the car. Assisting units arrived and a consensual pat down of Mirzakhanyan produced a folded knife and a piece of foil with burnt residue. A subsequent search of the vehicle produced more drug paraphernalia along with a prescription of Buprenorphine in someone else’s name, and several documents containing other people’s personal identifying information. Mirzakhanyan was subsequently arrested and booked for identity theft, possessing narcotics and controlled substance paraphernalia.