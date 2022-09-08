GlendalePermits Launch Planned

By Ruth SOWBY

The City of Glendale is improving the way applicants apply for and obtain licenses and permits. GlendalePermits is launching on Sept. 13. The online portal makes managing permit and license applications faster and more convenient.

With GlendalePermits, applications may be managed from a personal computer or mobile device. The portal will eliminate the need to make multiple trips to city hall to submit bulky plans and paperwork, or to make payments. GlendalePermits allows applicants to: submit applications and plans; make secure payments; check the status of applications 24/7; message city staff with questions about applications; share projects with contractors, clients, owners and other interested parties; review and print inspection reports and permits, on demand.

City staff will be available in person to guide applicants through account creation and application submission beginning Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 7 a.m. – noon in the Municipal Services Building at 633 E Broadway, Room 106.

Once the GlendalePermits Portal goes live on Sept. 13 all applications will need to be submitted through the online portal. Permit Services Center staff will continue to be available to answer questions and provide guidance by phone at (818) 548-3200 or in-person during regular counter hours.

For more information about the new online service and how to set up a free user account, visit GlendalePermits.org.

Applicants can learn how to create a free GlendalePermits account at one of two demo sessions on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. or at 2 p.m. Each one-hour demo session will explain how to create a GlendalePermits account. The presentation will be followed by an opportunity to ask questions.

The next meeting of the Glendale City Council will be on Tuesday, Sept. 13. At that time, there will be further information on the new permitting process.