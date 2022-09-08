From the Desk of the Publisher

Preparing for the Motorcade

I don’t know about you but for me it’s hard to believe that it’s been 21 years since the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and the destruction of an airplane and its passengers and crew when it crash landed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Like many, I remember where I was when the horrors occurred and how devastated I was when I saw the collapse of the Twin Towers. It was nearly incomprehensible.

I was recently talking to my friend Amy who said when she saw the attacks in New York she immediately went to a Red Cross donor site because she wanted to do something. There was quite a crowd there and one of the organizers said something along the lines that donations made that day would not be going to New York and that anyone who wanted to leave was welcome to do so. Amy said no one left. That sense of wanting to rise up, to do something, was felt among all those people who were ready to roll up their sleeves.

In our extended family, we had a student who was taking part in the Semester at Sea program. She was in Vietnam (I think – I might be wrong) when the attacks happened. We were so scared for her but she said that there was such sympathy for her; she never felt unsafe.

Another member of our family was on one of the first transports out of California heading to New York on a search and rescue mission. Not long after he arrived he learned it was a going to be a recovery mission; it was expected that no one survived the attacks.

We have heard about the bravery of many who ultimately lost their lives when responding to the disaster. We’ve heard about New Yorkers who showed up to feed the rescuers.

Over the years, in the Crescenta Valley there were some who held on to the feeling of wanting to do something; specifically, they wanted to publicly remember the fallen and never forget the attacks. They worked together to create the 9/11 Remembrance Motorcade.

Not to be confused with a celebratory parade, the motorcade is more somber. The CV motorcade incorporates members of the Early Rodders car meet and their autos, local safety personnel and dignitaries. They travel throughout the Crescenta Valley, passing by schools, the sheriff’s station, fire stations and other key locations. The goal is to remind everyone of the events of 9/11/01.

I’ve been honored to take part in the annual event, riding with my friend Stan. Sadly, Stan died earlier this year. I will be riding with another Early Rodder on Friday.

This year’s 9/11 motorcade is on Friday, Sept. 9 instead of Sept. 11, since that is on a Sunday. Also, organizers like to be able to pass by the students at local schools to remind them of what happened so long ago though most weren’t even born when the attacks happened.

The motorcade begins around 8:45 a.m. at the Ralphs Marketplace on Foothill Boulevard. As the motorcade passes by, I hope you are able to step outside to remember and honor those who perished on 9/11/01.

In this week’s News section on page 5 is a map of the motorcade route.