Crime Blotter

Sept. 2

500 block of Ramsdell Avenue in La Crescenta, a man’s door surveillance footage activated. He saw a man in his 20s walking in his front yard. The suspect approached the front of the house and peeked through the front door’s window. The suspect began to tamper with the doorknob then paced back and forth holding what was later identified as a knife in his hand. The resident, in fear for his life and his family’s safety, grabbed his firearm and told the suspect to leave. The suspect then walked off the property.

The residents then called law enforcement at 11:33 p.m.

3100 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, a man reported taking his sister and a friend to the bank. When he returned to the vehicle he was unable to start it. Due to his sister’s medical condition he flagged down Glendale police to help transport them to their home. The officer transported the man and his sister, leaving the friend in the parking lot. When the man returned to his car, which was left unlocked, he found several items including a cellphone had been stolen. He called his friend who at first admitted to having his phone and would bring it to him but then changed his mind.

The man believes the friend stole the other items as well. The theft was reported at 5 a.m.

Sept. 1

4700 block of Angeles Crest Highway in La Cañada Flintridge, a lawnmower was stolen from the bed of a pickup truck. Surveillance footage showed a dark-colored Ford pickup with a camper shell drive past the location several times. The suspect’s vehicle eventually stopped alongside the victim’s pickup and then drove out of sight.

The theft occurred at 2:30 p.m.

3700 block of Berwick Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, a glass sliding door had been shattered, several rooms had been ransacked and items were stolen from a home between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

3900 block of Durham Place in La Cañada Flintridge, a glass door was shattered and personal items were stolen from a home between 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Aug. 31

5400 block of Pineridge Drive in La Crescenta, a resident returned home to find a sliding glass door had been smashed, several rooms had been ransacked and a safe had been broken into. Several items were stolen.

The burglary occurred between 12:10 p.m. and 4:40 p.m.

4400 block of Cloud Avenue in La Crescenta, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. A resident reported hearing the sound of a motorized saw. She looked outside and saw a man underneath a truck parked near her residence. The woman started to record the incident with her cellphone camera. She handed the phone to her husband who continued to record. The resident went to her front window, banged on it to get the attention of the suspect and then yelled at him. The suspect quickly got out from underneath the truck, carrying its catalytic converter and placed it in the bed of the truck and entered the front passenger side door. The vehicle drove off.

The suspect was described as a male Hispanic, about 6’ tall, weighing 180 pounds with tattoos on both arms. At the time he was wearing a grey T-shirt, dark colored shorts, a dark colored baseball cap and a black facemask. The suspect got into a grey Toyota Tacoma pickup truck. The theft occurred at 10:05 p.m.

4800 block of Del Monte Road in La Crescenta, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle at 3:42 a.m.

Aug. 26

3900 block of Chevy Chase Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, while a gardener was working at a residence a witness came to him to say s/he saw two men, described as Black adults, loading a lawn mower out of the gardener’s truck and into the back of a Burgundy Jeep Cherokee SUV then fled the area. There were other witnesses who shared similar information.

It was found that several pieces of equipment/tools had been stolen at 10:30 a.m.

5500 block of Godbey Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, a Skid-Steer loader [a small piece of heavy equipment] was stolen between 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 and 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 27.

Aug. 25

Briggs Avenue and Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, deputies responded to a call concerning a bike stolen from the front of a bus. The bus driver reported that the suspect, described as a White male, 6’ tall and weighing 180 pounds with blond hair and wearing a dark T-shirt and shorts, attempted to enter the bus at the bus stop. The driver told him he had to wear a mask; the suspect got angry, started yelling at the driver and refused to wear a mask. He told the driver he had just been released from the Crescenta Valley jail and needed to get on the bus. Again he was not let on because he would not wear a mask. He stepped out of the bus and stole the bicycle that was on a rack in the front of the bus. The bike was the property of one of the bus passengers.

The theft occurred at 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 24

900 Town Center Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, personal items were stolen from a vehicle between 6:20 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Aug. 23

2700 block of Starfall Drive in La Crescenta, several tools were stolen overnight from a house under construction.