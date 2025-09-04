Update on SB 79

By Mary O’KEEFE

On Aug. 29, SB79 cleared the Assembly Appropriations Committee. On Sept. 2, the status, according to the State of California, was “amended in assembly.”

The original Senate Bill 79 would automatically up-zone land within a quarter mile of rail stations, major bus stops and ferry terminals. It would allow for transit agencies to build on their own property with greater density than local zoning, and would streamline transit-oriented development approval processes.

This has been a controversial bill that has many opponents including cities like Glendale, Burbank and Los Angeles, as well as the LA County Board of Supervisors and numerous community councils.

“Today I signed a LA City Council resolution opposing SB79 unless it is amended to exempt cities with a state-approved and compliant Housing Element,”according to a post on Aug. 20 by LA Mayor Karen Bass.

The concerns for foothill communities include fire dangers that did not appear to be taken into account when the bill was first written. Many in opposition were concerned about all cities, and unincorporated areas, placed into the same categories without taking into consideration the unique characteristics of those communities.

There have been several amendments, including limiting the bill to specified existing stations and new stations planned as of Jan. 1, 2026, providing cities with more flexibility in very high fire severity zones and sites on a local historical register.

“Assemblymember Nick Schultz appreciates Senator [Wiener’s] changes. He is still reviewing these amendments and expects more to come since he still has concerns [with the bill],” according to a Schultz spokesperson.