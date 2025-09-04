Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday morning, Sept. 6. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Patriot Motorcade

The Sept. 11 Patriot Motorcade begins at 8:30 a.m. and is sponsored by the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce. The motorcade commemorates the first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11. The motorcade starting point is Ralphs Marketplace in the 2600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta.

Student Commissioner Apps Open

Applications for student commissioner for the City of Glendale are now open. Student commissioners are active, non-voting members of the Arts & Culture Commission who actively work on promoting arts & culture in Glendale. This position provides an opportunity to represent student voices in advocating for arts & culture in Glendale and gain experience in local government.

Applicants must be students under the age of 25 who live in Glendale and must be able to attend meetings on the third Thursday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon for a one-year commitment. The application deadline is Friday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. PST.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/bdzx8kxz.