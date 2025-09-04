Barger Commends Completion of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Work

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced this week that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has completed its final debris removal and recovery work in Altadena and neighboring communities impacted by the Eaton Fire.

USACE finalized its sign-off at Eliot Arts Magnet School in Altadena, marking the completion of all physical debris operations conducted in support of Los Angeles County and the cities of Pasadena and Sierra Madre.

The Corps will continue its restoration efforts at the Altadena Golf Course throughout the autumn, with a final handover to the Dept. of Parks and Recreation expected by the end of this calendar year.

Supervisor Barger expressed her gratitude for the Corps’ dedication and emphasized her commitment to the community’s ongoing recovery.

“I thank the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for their extraordinary service to the residents of Altadena and our region,” said Supervisor Barger. “Their dedication and professionalism ensured that recovery efforts moved forward quickly and effectively. As our focus now fully shifts toward rebuilding, I am closely monitoring the rebuilding process for Altadena and will continue working side-by-side with our community to support long-term recovery and restoration. Our residents deserve nothing less than a full and resilient recovery.”