Completion of La Crescenta Avenue Rehabilitation Project

The City of Glendale announced the completion of the La Crescenta Avenue Rehabilitation Project, a comprehensive corridor improvement effort that concluded on Aug. 3.

An event to celebrate this completion was originally scheduled for today but it has been postponed by the City.

CVWD Plans Local Work

The 2800 block of Fairway Avenue and the 2400–2500 blocks of Teasley Avenue will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8 due to paving projects done by Crescenta Valley Water District.

Residents may experience noise, dust and construction equipment activity during work hours. No interruption of water service is anticipated during this work.

This project supports CVWD’s mission to provide reliable, high-quality water and wastewater services to the Crescenta Valley community. CVWD replaced the old six-inch diameter water mains with new eight-inch diameter mains on both streets beginning in April of this year, completing the projects by early July.

Friends of Rockhaven Annual Meeting

On Sunday, Sept. 20 at 10:30 a.m. the Friends of Rockhaven will have its annual meeting at the Lanterman House.

The Lanterman House is located at 4420 Encinas Drive in La Cañada Flintridge.

All are welcome to attend.

Mount Wilson Presents Concert in the Dome

On Sunday, Sept. 6, Mount Wilson Observatory hosts the Webern String Quartet consisting of Benjamin Hoffman and Chiai Tajima on violins, Alex Granger on viola, Stella Cho on cello. Performances are at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets are $65 and available at https://www.mtwilson.edu/events/concert0906256/.

Note that access to the dome performance level is via a 53-step staircase. Mount Wilson Observatory is a mile high in elevation so the air is noticeably thinner. There is no ADA-compliant access.

For safety reasons, children under 6 are not permitted at Concerts in the Dome.

Artistic director Cécilia Tsan curates the musical adventures under the vaulted dome of the 100-inch telescope.

Apps Being Accepted for Leadership Glendale

A diverse group of community leaders, professionals and engaged residents are part of the nine-month journey of learning, networking and civic engagement through Leadership Glendale.

Space is limited; visit https://www.glendalechamber.com/leadership-application, call the Glendale Chamber of Commerce for more information at (818) 240-7870 or email Taguhi Sogomonyan at tsogomonyan@glendalechamber.com or Judee Kendall at jkendall@glendalechamber.com.