Glendale Water Rates May Increase

By Julie BUTCHER

On Tuesday night, the Glendale City Council adopted a long-term plan to maintain and upgrade the city’s aging water infrastructure and set the stage for the implementation of water rate increases of 53% on average, starting on Jan. 1, 2027 to pay for the water plan.

“In our memories, in our lifetimes, we have never done anything like this, dug so deep to see the hole we’re in, in terms of our dated infrastructure,” said Councilmember Dan Brotman. Glendale Water and Power (GWP)’s assistant general manager of water Chisom Obegolu, P.E., presented the detailed plan and cost analysis, commonly called “the COSA,” including a video focused on the value and reliability of Glendale water and the long-term investment that will be necessary to keep it flowing.

Glendale’s 35 square miles hosts a daytime population of more than 200,000, thirty-one pumping stations, 30 tanks and reservoirs, 15 wells and two water treatment plants servicing 407 miles of pipeline delivering water to 36,000 customer meters. Approximately 62% of Glendale’s water is imported from the Colorado River, 240 miles to the east, along with 40 million other water users in seven states; and from California’s state water system, joining 27 million other Californians, starting 700 miles to the north.

Thirty-three percent of Glendale’s water is ground water and less than 5% is recycled.

Imported water supplies are significantly challenged by changing conditions: Lake Mead and Lake Powell are approaching water levels so low as to be nearing “dead pool” status where water can no longer flow downstream by gravity.

The last time Glendale conducted a comprehensive water rate study was in June 2018. Water rates have increased 7.5% since 2019 while inflation for the same period totaled 29.2%. The cost of imported water has gone up 45% and the cost of electricity has increased 57% during the same time span while the cost of a gallon of gasoline has spiked 41%. The cost of a fire hydrant has soared 132%.

The agency has become “proficient in emergency repairs, deferred maintenance [and] band-aid fixes which actually end up costing ratepayers more in the long run but also has a direct impact on our ability to deliver reliable water for public health and safety,” Obegolu stated. He detailed the breakdown of a dollar spent on the proposed water plan: 23 cents of every dollar spent would go toward operations and maintenance, including inspecting fire hydrants; 31 cents would purchase water from MWD; 21 cents would be set aside for capital improvements; 8 cents would fund the debt of the cost of the bonds the city would sell to partially fund the work necessary; and 17 cents would go toward salaries and benefits.

Councilmember Brotman questioned if this is enough, doing half of what experts recommend, given that 212 miles of the city’s pipes were installed during the 1950s or earlier.

“This is a bare minimum,” he said.

Councilmember Vartan Gharpetian wants a tour of all of the water facilities; he seeks to understand the patterns of Glendale’s water consumption and questions if the state has plans to build desalinization plants as are working in San Diego.

Councilmember Elen Asatryan wants a report on GWP’s public benefit programs to assist seniors and disabled customers of the utility.

Councilmember Alek Bartrosouf thanked staff for making the information so visually clear and for helping him understand the need to do this now and the justification for it.

“None of us here wants to raise rates,” he said. “That’s certainly not why I ran for the city council, but I’m not here to just do what’s popular or fun; I’m here to be a responsible steward of our assets and to make sure we’re providing reliable water for the community.”

In addition to the average rate increase of 53% for the first year, rates would go up on Jan. 1 of the following four years: 11%, 10% 10%, and 7%. The average single-family household would see an increase of approximately $37 per month on their water bill. Most renters would see similar, perhaps smaller, monthly increases. The new plan charges rates based on the size of the meter but maintains usage tiers that presumably reward water conservation.

Compared to neighboring cities, Glendale’s water rates remain competitive. Los Angeles DWP customers pay $182 per month on average; Burbank water customers average $99.65; Pasadena water rate payers average $107. After the Jan. 1, 2027 increase, Glendale’s average rate would be $111.30 per month.

Proposition 218 was adopted by California’s voters in 1996 to hold governmental entities accountable to set rates and taxes that accurately reflect costs and allow for public input. It requires at least 45 days’ notice of a proposed increase such as this. GWP has scheduled community outreach meetings starting on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the Adult Recreation Center, 201 E. Colorado St.; on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the Sparr Heights Community Center, 1613 Glencoe Way; Thursday, Oct. 17, 9 – 10:30 a.m. at the Brand Park Library and Art Center, 1601 W. Mountain St.; and Saturday, Oct. 24, 10 – 11:30 a.m., virtually via Zoom.

Prop 218 provides for the opportunity for the public to veto a proposed rate increase if more than 50% of the property owners affected by the increase submit a written protest.

Former Glendale City Council candidate Beth Brooks expressed her “shock,” at the council’s actions.

“All of a sudden, we have a doomsday,” she said. “Isn’t that convenient? I told people during the campaign that this was coming.”

Earlier in Tuesday night’s council meeting, several Glendale residents commented on the questions raised about the city’s use of Flock cameras to capture images of vehicle license plates. One caller wants “careful consideration of Glendale’s use of Flock camera technology or any other state-sponsored surveillance.

“I think we all want safer streets and less crime in Glendale and supporters argue that the cameras can assist law enforcement investigations; however, anyone watching the news recently knows there are concerns about privacy, data retention, oversight, numerous reports of misuse by law enforcement across the county. Even states like Florida and Texas are scaling back their use of Flock cameras. They’re not cheap, either. Each LPR averages upwards of $3,000 per year; Glendale has 82 cameras – that’s a quarter of a million dollars – but the city doesn’t have enough money to keep pools and libraries open, but we have money to spy on our neighbors.”

Councilmember Asatryan wants to explore the possibility of a dance series next summer with partnerships exploring entertainment and dance opportunities. Additionally, she questions if the city’s Arts & Culture Commission is serving its mission, particularly with respect to economic development and in advance of the upcoming Olympics. Finally, she announced that 13 grand chess masters have arrived from 18 countries to play chess in Glendale this weekend. For more information, see GlendalePlaysChess.com.

Councilmember Bartrosouf announced Glendale’s upcoming Tech Week, Sept. 23 – 26, and urges local businesses, start-ups, educational institutions, non-profits, co-working spaces and community partners to apply to host an official event at GlendaleTechWeek.com before Sept. 9.

City Manager Roubik Golanian announced that the ribbon-cutting commemorating the completion of the La Crescenta Avenue street project will be postponed and joined with the city’s Walk To School events set for Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Sam Manoukian, along with Police Chief Robert William and Fire Chief Jeff Brooks, invited the public to the sixth annual “Take It To The Track” racing event on Sunday, Sept. 20 at Willow Springs Racetrack.

“Glenoaks [Boulevard] is not a racetrack,” Manoukian explained the genesis of the event to the council. “Driving like that should only take place safely on a racetrack.”

The event supports the Grigor Gevorgyan Foundation, raising funds for children with special needs and disabilities in underprivileged areas around the world. For more information about the event, see https://www.instagram.com/reels/DbpgRJMy3Ni/.

The Glendale City Council will meet next on Tuesday, Sept. 22.