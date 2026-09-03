District Addresses Hate Speech

Superintendent Darneika Watson sent out the following letter to Glendale Unified School District families:

Hello Glendale Unified Families,

Over the last few days, “flyers” with hate speech against the Armenian community were found in the neighborhood near the Glenoaks Elementary campus. As we shared in our earlier message with the Glenoaks Elementary community, Glendale Unified has absolutely no tolerance for hate speech, racism, bigotry or discrimination. No member of our community should ever have to experience derogatory language or bullying of any kind. We are committed to ensuring every student, employee and family member feels safe and welcome on and around our campuses.

We immediately shared this information with the Glendale Police Dept. and are supporting its work to determine the source of these materials found in the neighborhood. As always, we encourage students and families to report any hate speech or other hurtful behavior they experience or witness so that we can respond and provide support. Please email or call your principal, or submit an anonymous tip online at www.gusd.net/tipline or by phone at (323) 999-6062.

We are grateful for those who have expressed their support for Glenoaks and our Armenian American community. Glendale Unified is strengthened by the many cultures, languages and experiences represented across our schools, and we remain committed to ensuring every member of our community knows they belong.

We remain focused on championing programs that highlight the rich diversity of our community, including the upcoming launch of the Western Armenian Dual Language Immersion program at Glenoaks. We are proud that Glenoaks will be home to this historic program and look forward to working alongside our families and the broader community as we prepare to welcome our first class of students. We distributed a form earlier this week inviting community members to express their interest in serving on the advisory committee that will provide input and recommendations for the development and launch of the program. If you are interested in being part of this effort, please submit the interest form by Friday, Sept. 4.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out and stood with our school and local community. Your support is a wonderful reminder of the strength of the GUSD community and the values we share.

Sincerely,

Dr. Darneika Watson

Superintendent of Schools, Glendale Unified School District