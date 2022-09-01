Adjusted Office Hours

The office hours for CV Weekly will be adjusted to 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, Wednesday, Sept. 7 and Thursday, Sept. 8. On Sept. 9, we will revert back to regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The office will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday morning, Sept. 3. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Off-ramp Cleanup Canceled

The monthly cleanup of the La Crescenta Avenue off-ramp, scheduled for Sept. 10, has been canceled due to ongoing construction in the area.

Industry Professionals Needed at GCC

Glendale Community College’s Career Education counselor team is seeking industry professionals willing to share their career stories and industry knowledge with GCC students remotely or in-person.

The goal of these sessions is to increase students’ exposure to the world of work, foster their connection with their desired industry and help them better prepare for obtaining post-college employment in their field of study. An honorarium of $150 will be offered by the Glendale foundation for the professionals’ time.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/598uj9wr for more information and to sign up.