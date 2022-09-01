Eavesdropping at City Hall

By Ruth SOWBY

The City of Glendale’s video streaming service provides a window upon this week’s announcements, resolutions and safety measures that also apply to the Foothill communities.

The City of Glendale and the American Cancer Society are teaming up to fight cancer at the first annual free Touch A Truck event on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The parking lot at the Glendale Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St., will be filled with police vehicles, fire trucks and trash trucks. The community is welcome to touch and climb in and out of the vehicles and take photos. Resource booths and preventive screening vans also will be available. Another highlight will be a pancake breakfast fundraiser and raffle tickets sold for prizes. It will be fun for the whole family.

Anyone with questions about this event or are interested about sponsoring a booth or to donate toward raffle prizes can call (818) 548-4015 or send an email to ATATE@glendaleca.gov.

Officer Ryan Insalaco of the Glendale Police Dept.’s Traffic Bureau offered the “Dos & Don’ts” of dropping children off at school.

Don’t:

Drop off at bus stops. Drop off at red zones. Drop off in the middle of the street. Pull into residential driveways. Go around a stopped bus that is letting off children. (The fine is $600.)

Do: Pull up to a designated drop-off zone.

A special Civil Service Commission meeting was held on Aug. 24. The Commission members’ goal for this special meeting was to reduce the entry level requirements of payroll specialists in order to increase the eligibility pool of job applicants. For the position of “Payroll Specialist 1,” one year of general office experience will be required. Formerly the requirement was two years of payroll experience. There was a motion to change the title of “Payroll Specialist 1” to “Payroll Clerk.” The motion was unanimously approved by Civil Service Commission members on the condition of approval by the Glendale City Council. All titles and compensation need a City Council resolution.

After a nationwide search, Paula Adams was hired as chief human resources officer. Adams was present and recognized by the Commission. She graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Her experience includes positions at the Los Angeles World Airport and the Los Angeles Dept. of Water and Power.