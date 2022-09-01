DAV Hosts Field of Flags

By Mary O’KEEFE

For the sixth year, the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) has launched its Field of Flags campaign that will honor veterans by flying flags in the field.

Although the actual “fields” are in Kentucky flags can be purchased locally and fly virtually, said Victoria Short, DAV spokeswoman.

The campaign will run through Sept. 11.Through donations to DAV, the public can honor veterans through the Field of Flags campaign in several ways including purchasing a virtual flag, a flag placed at the park or a garden flag for their home. Every $1 donated to DAV leads to $179 in direct benefits to veterans of all generations through the organization’s free programs and service, according to DAV.

The DAV provides several services for American veterans including rides to and from medical appointments and mental health support including Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The need for mental health care has increased for those who have returned from Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Veterans who served in a theater of combat operations after Nov. 11, 1998 are eligible for free medical care through the Dept. of Veterans Affairs for five years following their discharge,” according to the DAV.

The DAV holds events annually for veterans throughout the nation. For information on local DAV support call (310) 235-5472, DAV Federal Building, 11000 Wilshire Blvd. Room 509, Los Angeles, 90024.

To support veterans and the DAV with its Field of Flags campaign visit tinyurl.com/4dpcrjbp.