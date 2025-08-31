Report of Smell of Smoke Closes Library

By Mary O’KEEFE

LA County Fire Dept. responded to the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. this afternoon, Sunday, due to a report of the smell of smoke. Firefighters responded and determined that the smell was probably coming from the air conditioner, but there was no fire. They conducted an investigation and found no threat of fire.

The library was closed around 4:15 p.m. in an abundance of caution and will reopen on Tuesday. It was already scheduled to be closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day.