Closed for Labor Day

The offices of CV Weekly will be closed on Monday, Sept. 1 for the Labor Day holiday. The offices will reopen on Tuesday morning, Sept. 2 at 8:30 a.m.

CVCA Meeting Tonight

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting tonight, Aug. 28, this month in the community room at the La Crescenta Library. The meeting will include discussion on land use issues such as SB 79 and the Glendale General Plan. Director of Community Development Bradley Calvert will be on hand to answer questions about the Land-Use and Environmental Justice elements o the plan and how Montrose and the Crescenta Valley will be affected. Public comments are due by Aug. 29. More information is available at https://www.glendaleplan.com/.

The library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with any questions.

All are welcome.

Review and Comment Period Extended

On Aug. 12, the City of Glendale announced a 10-day extension to Friday, Aug. 29 for the public review and comment period for the draft land use element and map and the draft environmental justice element.

The community can access the draft elements at GlendalePlan.com.

The City of Glendale has also published a set of facts about the general plan updates at GlendaleFactPage.com.

Map Your Neighborhood

Train The Trainer – offered free by the American Red Cross – helps residents to prepare their neighborhoods before disaster strikes.

This workshop teaches people how to organize their block prior to a disaster.

It will be led by seasoned ARC volunteer Liz Giordano; resources will be provided to make the project easier. No experience is necessary.

It is open to all Sparr Heights residents. It will be held on Saturday, Sept. 6 from 8:45 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. in the backyard of Ron and Melody Scott, 3510 Buena Vista Ave. Light snacks provided; participants are asked to bring their favorite beverages.

RSVP by Wednesday, Sept. 3 to ronmelodyscott@att.net or text (818) 480-2762.

Patriot Motorcade

The Sept. 11 Patriot Motorcade begins at 8:30 a.m. and is sponsored by the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce. The motorcade commemorates the first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11. The motorcade starting point is Ralphs Marketplace in the 2600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta.

Student Commissioner Apps Open

Applications for student commissioner for the City of Glendale are now open. Student commissioners are active, non-voting members of the Arts & Culture Commission who actively work on promoting arts & culture in Glendale. This position provides an opportunity to represent student voices in advocating for arts & culture in Glendale and gain experience in local government.

Applicants must be students under the age of 25 who live in Glendale and must be able to attend meetings on the third Thursday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon for a one-year commitment. The application deadline is Friday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. PST.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/bdzx8kxz.