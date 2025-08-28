FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

The Demolition of an Icon

As most of you know, I grew up in Sun Valley. My first job was at Universal Studios. I lied about my age (I was 15) so I could work over Easter break. If you remember, Universal Studios was only open during Christmas/winter break, Easter/spring break and the summer.

My next job was at Morrow’s Nut House in the Laurel Plaza where an ice rink was located. My friend’s dad loved telling people that I worked in “a nut house.” However, that place had the best fudge around!

I took the bus to work on many days, graduating to my own car in the late 1970s (which, by the way, I still own – at ’66 convertible LeMans). Near the Laurel Plaza was Valley Plaza Mall where I did a lot of shopping as a kid. I bought my sixth grade graduation dress at one of the shops there. At See’s Candies I would buy a bag full of lollipops and I would resell the lollipops at school for a dime each — making a tidy profit (that was a short- lived venture because the school put the kibosh on that endeavor as soon as it was discovered).

Sears was the anchor store of the Valley Plaza Mall and I remember shopping there, always trying to get my mom to buy me popcorn at the candy and popcorn counter inside the store.

Behind Sears were other stores as well. JCPenney was the most prominent one though there was one – a candle shop? – where I bought candle wax to make candles for Christmas presents.

The Valley Plaza Mall gained notoriety in 1997 when the Bank of America – located across the street – was robbed by two men armed with fully automatic weapons and clad in heavy body armor. The whole thing was televised – and terrifying. If I’m not mistaken, the incident changed the way policing was done.

Unfortunately, over the years the condition of the Valley Plaza Mall has deteriorated leading to a decision on Aug. 19 by the LA Board of Building and Safety commissioners to declare the site a public nuisance.

(As an aside I have to share that this past weekend I went to the University Town Center [Westfield UTC] outdoor mall. It was pleasantly crowded with shoppers of all ages.)

The future of the property may be mixed use – new housing and retail, according to one LA City council member – but we’ll see.

I know that one thing in life is guaranteed – change. But as I’ve also learned as I’ve gotten older is that regardless what happens I’ve still got my memories – and those cannot be taken away from me.