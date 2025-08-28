Fitness Facility Parking Deviation Approved by Council

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

The Crescenta Valley Town Council held its monthly general meeting on Thursday night at the La Crescenta Library.

The highlight of the evening was a presentation by Planet Fitness, which hopes to occupy the former site of Rite Aid in the 2600 block of Foothill Boulevard. The goal of the Planet Fitness presentation was to provide answers to questions from audience members and the council, with the hope of getting the endorsement of the council to have a parking deviation for the facility.

After hearing from Planet Fitness and receiving an endorsement from the CV Chamber of Commerce, the deviation was approved 6-0-1 (six “yes,” zero “no” and one abstainer). The council will send a letter to Supervisor Kathryn Barger endorsing the project.

In other news, newly minted CV Sheriff’s Station captain Ryan Vienna presented information on local crime in the area overseen by the sheriff’s station. After lauding the successful National Night Out event held at the sheriff’s station, he noted that in the last 30 days there was one robbery at Carl’s Jr. and four burglaries. He also warned of the prolific use of “jammers” by burglars. Jammers are defined as devices that interfere with authorized radio communications, including cellphones, GPS and police radar. He also warned of scams, especially those online and on the phone.

Captain Vienna then welcomed Commander Robert Hahnlein, his predecessor. Commander Hahnlein made an unexpected visit to the town council meeting.

Officers with California Highway Patrol shared pertinent information before Glendale Unified School District (GUSD) Superintendent Dr. Darneika Watson took the mic. She announced that board member Ingrid Gunnell is the new president of the GUSD board of education and that the district has hired 115 new teachers and counselors included new principals at La Crescenta Elementary School and Dunsmore Elementary School. She also announced that there will be a ribbon cutting for the newly laid track at Crescenta Valley High School. The ribbon cutting will be held on Friday, Sept. 5 at 5:45 p.m.

The next general meeting of the Crescenta Valley Town Council will be on Thursday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. in the community room of the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd.