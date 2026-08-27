Traffic Slowed Due to Fire, Accident

At 1:38 p.m. a call was reported of a semitruck fire on the Foothill (210) Freeway westbound. Traffic on the 210 Freeway has slowed due to the semitruck fire, which happened at Pennsylvania Avenue. The three and four lanes of the freeway are closed, according to CHP. It is expected that the lanes will reopen at 4 p.m.

The semitruck was towing concrete mix. In response, it is expected that vehicular traffic will increase on Foothill Boulevard, Honolulu and Montrose avenues.

Prior to the truck fire, at 2:21 p.m. a two-vehicle traffic accident occurred at Fairesta Street and Ramsdell Avenue; no injuries were reported. Traffic is currently blocked while a tow truck is being dispatched to the scene.