Learning Through Doing: The Hero’s Quest

The Hero’s Quest began in the Crescenta Valley nearly two years ago with a simple idea: give elementary-aged students a place to spend time together without phones, tablets, Chromebooks or screens. Six students sit around a table after school for two hours and play an age-appropriate version of Dungeons & Dragons, led by a trained Hero’s Quest facilitator. Along the way, students solve problems, make decisions, work as a team, practice leadership and public speaking, do mental math, write by hand, manage frustration, recover from failure, laugh and build authentic friendships.

Digital culture serves an important purpose. It connects people, provides access to information and gives students tools previous generations never had. But it can also blur the distinction between the digital version of an experience and the real thing. Building from a template is not the same as creating something from nothing. Collecting badges, points and digital rewards is not the same as accomplishing something difficult in the real world. Typing messages to faceless avatars is not the same as learning how to communicate with another person and social media is not a substitute for true socialization or authentic friendship. The Hero’s Quest was created to provide a counterbalance.

Around the game table, students have to explain their ideas out loud, listen, compromise, make decisions together, take risks, fail, adjust and try again. They learn that confidence comes from participating, leadership requires understanding the people around them and a good idea is only useful if it can be communicated clearly enough for others to understand. These are not simply skills for playing a game; they are skills for thriving in life. Clear communication, creative problem-solving, self-confidence, emotional regulation, impulse control, resilience and teamwork are foundations for success in school, relationships, employment and leadership. The program takes place once a week for two hours, directly on the students’ school campus. At the end of the school day, participating students simply walk from their last class to the classroom where The Hero’s Quest is being held.

What began as a small local program has grown to serve more than 100 students across Glendale Unified, La Cañada Unified and Los Angeles Unified school districts. The organization’s long-term mission is to bring a device-free Hero’s Quest program to schools throughout Los Angeles and give more children a place to practice the human skills that become increasingly important as more of childhood moves onto screens.

The Hero’s Quest is a local 501(c)(3) non-profit founded in the Crescenta Valley. Its curriculum was developed in collaboration with a child and adolescent developmental psychologist to intentionally support students’ social-emotional growth and overall well-being. The Hero’s Quest also provides free programming for PTA events, school carnivals, movie nights and other community gatherings.

To learn more or to bring The Hero’s Quest to a local school, contact Johnny@THQnow.com or visit THQnow.com.

Submitted by Johnny BROOKBANK