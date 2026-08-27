Celebrating Completion of La Crescenta Avenue Rehabilitation Project

The City of Glendale announced the completion of the La Crescenta Avenue Rehabilitation Project, a comprehensive corridor improvement effort that concluded on Aug. 3. To mark the event, the City will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 3 at CV Church, 4001 La Crescenta Ave. in Glendale.

It will be from 9 a.m. (social) at 9:30 a.m. the program will begin.

This event is free and open to the public.

Apologies But No Reasons Given By SCE

SCE released the following information regarding the recent power outage: “We are sorry for the recent outage in the La Crescenta area on Saturday, Aug. 22. We understand how disruptive it can be and know this may have affected your home, work or daily plans.

“Our crews inspected the area and confirmed that power was restored safely; however, they were unable to determine a definitive cause of the outage.”

For the complete press release visit sce.com.

DAR Holding Fundraiser

Daughters of the American Revolution, DAR Don José Verdugo Chapter of the Crescenta Valley, is hosting a fundraiser to raise money to replace a historical bronze marker at Bolton Hall in Tujunga.

The fundraiser will be held at Joselito’s Mexican Restaurant, 7308 Foothill Blvd. in Tujunga today, Thursday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The flyer must be presented; to receive a flyer email DARDonJoseVerdugo@gmail.com.

Friends of Rockhaven Annual Meeting

On Sunday, Sept. 20 at 10:30 a.m. the Friends of Rockhaven will have its annual meeting at the Lanterman House.

The Lanterman House is located at 4420 Encinas Drive in La Cañada Flintridge.

Volunteers Wanted for Rosemont Preserve

Volunteers are sought to host open gate events at Rosemont Preserve. Hosts unlock the gate, welcome in visitors and field questions about the Preserve. Those who would like to be trained to host an open gate event can reach out to Kyle Cavazos at kylecavazos@arroyosfoothills.org.

CVCA to Meet

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its meeting tonight, Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m., this month in the community room at the La Crescenta Library. The meeting will include discussion on topics important to the foothills community as well as provide an opportunity for area residents to bring their own concerns.

The library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with any questions. All are welcome.

Apps Being Accepted for Leadership Glendale

A diverse group of community leaders, professionals and engaged residents are part of the nine-month journey of learning, networking and civic engagement through Leadership Glendale.

Space is limited; visit https://www.glendalechamber.com/leadership-application, call the Glendale Chamber of Commerce for more information at (818) 240-7870 or email Taguhi Sogomonyan at tsogomonyan@glendalechamber.com or Judee Kendall at jkendall@glendalechamber.com.