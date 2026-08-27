Fire on Santa Carlotta

By Mary O’KEEFE

On Monday, Aug. 24, at about 6:30 a.m. firefighters with Glendale Fire Dept. responded to a structure fire at a one-story, single-family home in the 3800 block of Santa Carlotta Street. When GFD Engine 28 arrived, crews immediately noticed heavy “pack rat” (hoarding) conditions inside the residence, which made moving through the house and accessing the fire more challenging than usual, according to GFD spokesperson Cheryl Getuiza.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control. One individual suffered minor burns to the back of the leg. The individual was transported to Verdugo Hills Hospital for evaluation. Because no responsible party was available to take custody of the home – and due to the compromised condition of the structure – USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) 21 was assigned to secure and board up the residence, Getuiza added.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.