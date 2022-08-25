Adjusted Office Hours

The office hours for CV Weekly will be adjusted to 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Sept. 8. On Sept. 9, we will revert back to regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Presentation on Coexisting with Local Wildlife

On Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. the community is invited to learn about coexisting with local wildlife at the Rosemont Preserve. Urban wildlife specialist Dana Stangel will share tips and techniques on coexisting safely with local wildlife. She has decades of experience working with wildlife. Stangel is the founder and director of Teranga Ranch, a wildlife education organization that teaches best practices for coexisting with local wildlife including humane hazing devices and compassionate alternatives to poison, traps and guns.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages. No reservation required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain-link fence. Please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave.

Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot can contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at rosemontfriends@gmail.com. Wear sturdy shoes to walk the trail and bring water.

CVCA to Discuss Water

Nem Ochoa, general manager for the Crescenta Valley Water District, will join the Crescenta Valley Community Association this month for a presentation about current water conservation measures and what the future holds.

The meeting will be held tonight, Thursday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information.

All are welcome.

Donations Sought

The Bailey Center in Tujunga is in desperate need of non-perishable food. Especially wanted are pasta and sauce and cereal. Items can be brought to the Bailey Center, supported by the United Methodist Church, 9901 Tujunga Cyn. Blvd. in Tujunga. Volunteers are available to receive donations from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Donations can also be brought to the parking area of CV Weekly, 3800 La Crescenta Ave. #206 and left on the shelving unit of space #206.

Delivery of larger donations must be coordinated with the Bailey Center; email Maureen at okeefemo5966@yahoo.com.