Glendale’s Permitting Process Goes Digital

By Ruth SOWBY

The Glendale City Council meeting on Tuesday opened with good news. On Sept. 13, the City of Glendale’s permitting process will catch up with the digital age. Through wwwglendalepermits.org, applicants can electronically submit applications for all building permits. Gone will be multiple trips to city hall and reams of paperwork to file. Online, 24/7, applicants will be informed of each stage of their permit process. The online portal will also offer tutorials for guidance through the process. Alternatively, applicants may call (818) 548-3200.

As part of the community event announcements portion of the meeting, representatives from the Martial Arts History Museum announced the Museum will be moving from Burbank to 211 N. Brand Ave. in Glendale to a 20,000 square foot facility.

Action items were timely and numerous. Of special interest to La Crescenta residents was the Council’s unanimous passing of the resolution to accept the State of California’s $8 million grant for the development of Rockhaven, the 11-building former sanitarium in Montrose. Councilmembers agreed to the replacement of all roofs with temporary tarps until installation can be done of permanent tile roofs. The Pines cottage, the future home of the Rockhaven museum, will be first to be re-roofed.

Another action item was the establishment of a sister city relationship with the City of Martuni in the Republic of Artsakh in Armenia. Martuni makes up 367 square miles with a population of 24,000. Mayor Ardy Kassakhian brought up the item.

“If approved, Martuni would be Glendale’s 10th sister city relationship,” he said.

A little about the town: it has a house of culture commonly called “The Opera.” The Church of St. Nerses the Great opened in 2004. The Russian 19th century Gevorgavan Church is located near Martuni.

The action item was passed unanimously.

A public works action item was brought up regarding Brand Boulevard. Complete Streets Demonstration Project is a motion recommending a test project, quick-build alternative with upgraded alterations north of Brand to Mountain Street. Proposed was a reduction to one lane in each direction to provide a protected bike lane, high visibility crosswalks with curb extensions for more pedestrian safety, no reduction of parking spaces and additional landscaping. This alternative, labeled “1a,” passed unanimously.

Also passed unanimously was the request by the Glendale Police Dept. to accept a $1,000,000 disbursement for anti-drug education directed toward youths and their parents. Glendale Police Dept. Lieutenant Alex Krikorian presented the action item to the Council.

Lt. Krikorian said, “In California, there are more drug-related deaths than homicides and traffic deaths.”

With the goal of overdose reduction, State Senator Anthony Portantino secured the funds.

After a two-week hiatus, the Glendale City Council will next meet on Sept. 13.